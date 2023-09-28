Is WaveDancer Inc’s (NASDAQ: WAVD) -19.68% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s traded shares were 3.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.34% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the WAVD share is $1.45, that puts it down -559.09 from that peak though still a striking 4.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $4.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 65850.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 2.19 million shares over the past three months.

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) registered a -6.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.34% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.68%, and it has moved by -40.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.91%. The short interest in WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) is 51520.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

WaveDancer Inc insiders own 25.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.46%, with the float percentage being 4.66%. Lafayette Investments, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.82% of all shares), a total value of $38063.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 89671.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27349.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 52421.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19395.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38923.0, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $11871.0.