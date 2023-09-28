Is Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP) On Track To Post A -1295.35% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s traded shares were 4.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.17% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the LLAP share is $3.45, that puts it down -301.16 from that peak though still a striking 8.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.79. The company’s market capitalization is $147.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.81 million shares over the past three months.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.43. LLAP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) registered a -3.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.17% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.82%, and it has moved by -29.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.53%. The short interest in Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) is 6.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.59, which implies an increase of 84.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.15 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, LLAP is trading at a discount of -1295.35% off the target high and -33.72% off the low.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Terran Orbital Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) shares have gone down -44.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.07% against -5.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 169.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.14 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $141.03 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27.83 million and $31.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87.40% and then jump by 341.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 31.38% in 2023, the next five years will return 28.00% per annum.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Terran Orbital Corp insiders own 34.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.30%, with the float percentage being 70.55%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.32 million shares (or 8.89% of all shares), a total value of $22.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.48 million shares, is of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s that is approximately 7.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.09 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $2.55 million.