Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Still A Buy After plugging 0.61% Last Week?

During the recent session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares were 4.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.35% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SIRI share is $7.95, that puts it down -92.96 from that peak though still a striking 19.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.32. The company’s market capitalization is $15.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.21 million shares over the past three months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.24. SIRI has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) registered a 1.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.35% in intraday trading to $4.12 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.61%, and it has moved by -3.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.12%. The short interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 168.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.92, which implies an increase of 16.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, SIRI is trading at a discount of -69.9% off the target high and 15.05% off the low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) shares have gone up 5.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -6.25% against -20.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then drop -11.10% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.29 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.32 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.28 billion and $2.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.50% and then jump by 1.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.85%. While earnings are projected to return -1.98% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.84% per annum.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Sirius XM Holdings Inc insiders own 83.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.89%, with the float percentage being 78.64%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 843 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 61.3 million shares (or 1.60% of all shares), a total value of $277.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $223.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 65.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $288.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.39 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $83.33 million.