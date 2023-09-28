Is Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Still A Buy After A 17.66% Weekly Jump?

During the recent session, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares were 3.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.50% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the SE share is $88.84, that puts it down -110.02 from that peak though still a striking 17.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.87. The company’s market capitalization is $21.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.57 million shares over the past three months.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.89. SE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) registered a 0.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.50% in intraday trading to $42.30 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.66%, and it has moved by 12.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.53%. The short interest in Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) is 17.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.12, which implies an increase of 37.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $145.00 respectively. As a result, SE is trading at a discount of -242.79% off the target high and 31.44% off the low.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sea Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sea Ltd ADR (SE) shares have gone down -50.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 310.85% against 20.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 121.60% this quarter and then drop -73.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.15 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.33 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.16 billion and $3.45 billion respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.60%.

SE Dividends

Sea Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Sea Ltd ADR insiders own 11.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.67%, with the float percentage being 70.59%.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sea Ltd ADR (SE) shares are Capital Research Global Investors and Baillie Gifford and Company. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Capital Research Global Investors owns about 36.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.56 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.8 million, or about 4.17% of the stock, which is worth about $923.5 million.