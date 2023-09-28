Is Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares were 31.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.55% or $0.79. The 52-week high for the RIVN share is $37.39, that puts it down -62.21 from that peak though still a striking 49.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.68. The company’s market capitalization is $21.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 48.13 million shares over the past three months.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.96. RIVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) registered a 3.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.55% in intraday trading to $23.05 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.90%, and it has moved by 12.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.91%. The short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 86.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.36, which implies an increase of 18.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, RIVN is trading at a discount of -90.89% off the target high and 34.92% off the low.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rivian Automotive Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) shares have gone up 77.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.98% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.90% this quarter and then jump 26.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 160.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.23 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $551.57 million and $663 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 137.80% and then jump by 85.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 18.56% in 2023.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc insiders own 12.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.80%, with the float percentage being 71.36%. Amazon.com, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 826 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 158.36 million shares (or 16.70% of all shares), a total value of $2.64 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.29 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.22 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. owns about 27.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $457.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.04 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $367.24 million.