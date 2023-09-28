Is Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) Still A Buy After sinking -13.27% Last Week?

During the last session, Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.25% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LPSN share is $18.17, that puts it down -363.52 from that peak though still a striking 18.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.18. The company’s market capitalization is $305.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.82. LPSN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Lipocine Inc..

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) registered a -0.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.25% in intraday trading to $3.92 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.27%, and it has moved by 2.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.03%. The short interest in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) is 5.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.36 day(s) to cover.

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Liveperson Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Liveperson Inc (LPSN) shares have gone down -3.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 127.13% against 20.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.77%.

LPSN Dividends

Liveperson Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

Liveperson Inc insiders own 6.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.71%, with the float percentage being 86.14%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.3 million shares (or 10.64% of all shares), a total value of $37.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $34.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liveperson Inc (LPSN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $6.31 million.