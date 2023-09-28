Is Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.59% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the IFBD share is $8.50, that puts it down -8400.0 from that peak though still a striking -10.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $14.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.78 million shares over the past three months.

Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. IFBD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) registered a -4.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.59% in intraday trading to $0.10 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.63%, and it has moved by -58.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.24%. The short interest in Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.35, which implies an increase of 99.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.35 and $62.35 respectively. As a result, IFBD is trading at a discount of -62250.0% off the target high and -62250.0% off the low.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Infobird Co Ltd insiders own 6.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.43%, with the float percentage being 11.13%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23929.0 shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29432.0.