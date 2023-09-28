Is Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s (NYSE: GOTU) 7.26% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GOTU share is $5.49, that puts it down -106.39 from that peak though still a striking 75.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.64. The company’s market capitalization is $404.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.31 million shares over the past three months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.75. GOTU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $2.66 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.26%, and it has moved by -20.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.03%. The short interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is 6.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.20, which implies an increase of 90.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.41 and $45.21 respectively. As a result, GOTU is trading at a discount of -1599.62% off the target high and -253.76% off the low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $102.09 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $115.63 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $89.34 million and $91.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.30% and then jump by 27.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 712.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.03% per annum.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 20 and November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR insiders own 4.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.33%, with the float percentage being 33.72%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.49 million shares (or 2.09% of all shares), a total value of $15.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s that is approximately 1.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $6.06 million.