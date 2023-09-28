Is FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) Still A Buy After sinking -48.75% Last Week?

During the last session, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ)’s traded shares were 4.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -28.70% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the FLJ share is $4.06, that puts it down -2437.5 from that peak though still a striking 6.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $28.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 875.37K shares over the past three months.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FLJ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) registered a -28.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -28.70% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -48.75%, and it has moved by -15.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.96%. The short interest in FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $374.13, which implies an increase of 99.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $374.13 and $374.13 respectively. As a result, FLJ is trading at a discount of -233731.25% off the target high and -233731.25% off the low.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,657.80% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -602.16% in 2023.

FLJ Dividends

FLJ Group Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ)’s Major holders

FLJ Group Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.96%, with the float percentage being 0.96%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 0.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.46 million shares, is of Highlander Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.