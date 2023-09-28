Is Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Hit More of the Losses Given A -1040.95% Dip From High?

During the last session, Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.96% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the FATE share is $23.96, that puts it down -1040.95 from that peak though still a striking 5.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $206.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.27 million shares over the past three months.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.64. FATE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) registered a 3.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.96% in intraday trading to $2.10 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.67%, and it has moved by -21.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.02%. The short interest in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) is 24.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.40, which implies an increase of 71.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, FATE is trading at a discount of -661.9% off the target high and -90.48% off the low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fate Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) shares have gone down -60.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.36% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.70% this quarter and then jump 3.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $890k as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.57 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.98 million and $44.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -94.10% and then drop by -96.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.32%. While earnings are projected to return 36.53% in 2023.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Fate Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 116.30%, with the float percentage being 118.02%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.12 million shares (or 13.32% of all shares), a total value of $62.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.98 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $57.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 8.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.56 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $12.2 million.