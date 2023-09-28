Is Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares were 6.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. The company’s market capitalization is $3.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.01 million shares over the past three months.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GMBL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.92.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) registered a -5.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.32% in intraday trading to $0.09 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.59%, and it has moved by -28.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.35%. The short interest in Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) is 0.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 95.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, GMBL is trading at a discount of -2122.22% off the target high and -2122.22% off the low.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -60.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.97 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.71 million and $11.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -74.60% and then jump by 16.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -88.42%. While earnings are projected to return 92.50% in 2023.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group Inc insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.21%, with the float percentage being 2.23%. International Assets Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36116.0 shares (or 1.08% of all shares), a total value of $42616.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21956.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $25908.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 21956.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25908.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1108.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $2127.0.