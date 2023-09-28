Is Chico’s Fas Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Chico’s Fas Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s traded shares were 37.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 61.93% or $2.86. The 52-week high for the CHS share is $7.30, that puts it up 2.28 from that peak though still a striking 42.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.33. The company’s market capitalization is $921.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Chico’s Fas Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Chico’s Fas Inc. (CHS) registered a 61.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 61.93% in intraday trading to $7.47 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 63.35%, and it has moved by 44.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.97%. The short interest in Chico’s Fas Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is 14.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.14 day(s) to cover.

Chico’s Fas Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chico’s Fas Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chico’s Fas Inc. (CHS) shares have gone up 40.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.45% against -5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $512.65 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $559 million by the end of Jan 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.09%. While earnings are projected to return -21.02% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s Fas Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 20 and November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chico’s Fas Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders