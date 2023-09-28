Is Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.65% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CERS share is $4.25, that puts it down -177.78 from that peak though still a striking 5.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $276.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Cerus Corp. (CERS) registered a -0.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.65% in intraday trading to $1.53 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.29%, and it has moved by -16.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.91%. The short interest in Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) is 5.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.89 day(s) to cover.

Cerus Corp. (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cerus Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cerus Corp. (CERS) shares have gone down -45.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.33% against 18.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.5 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.24 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $44.13 million and $44.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.70% and then jump by 16.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.42%. While earnings are projected to return -1.39% in 2023.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Cerus Corp. insiders own 3.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.67%, with the float percentage being 82.20%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.66 million shares (or 11.43% of all shares), a total value of $50.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.07 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 8.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerus Corp. (CERS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 13.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.61 million, or about 4.76% of the stock, which is worth about $21.19 million.