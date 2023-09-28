Is Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -26.99% YTD?

During the recent session, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.03% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the BOLT share is $2.03, that puts it down -113.68 from that peak though still a striking -1.05% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $36.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 77610.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 76.77K shares over the past three months.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. BOLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) trade information

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) registered a -6.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.03% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.93%, and it has moved by -13.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.83%. The short interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) is 1.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 24.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.83, which implies an increase of 80.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, BOLT is trading at a discount of -742.11% off the target high and -215.79% off the low.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) shares have gone down -26.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.98% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.60% this quarter and then drop -3.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.78 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.77 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.11 million and $1.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.70% and then jump by 25.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -63.47%. While earnings are projected to return 18.86% in 2023.

BOLT Dividends

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s Major holders

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc insiders own 6.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.44%, with the float percentage being 65.76%. Vivo Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.87 million shares (or 10.20% of all shares), a total value of $3.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.33 million shares, is of Tang Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.