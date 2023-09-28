Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Rose 2.0% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -29.58% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s traded shares were 4.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.35% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the IOVA share is $10.41, that puts it down -131.33 from that peak though still a striking 2.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.16 million shares over the past three months.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) registered a 1.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.35% in intraday trading to $4.50 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.29%, and it has moved by -26.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.08%. The short interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) is 30.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.52 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) shares have gone down -27.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.90% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 28.10% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.19 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.74 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.99%. While earnings are projected to return 24.47% in 2023.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.40%, with the float percentage being 91.70%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 334 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.4 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $143.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $119.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 8.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.59 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $46.39 million.