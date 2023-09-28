Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI)

During the recent session, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares were 2.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the GFI share is $17.78, that puts it down -65.55 from that peak though still a striking 32.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.28. The company’s market capitalization is $9.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.01 million shares over the past three months.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. GFI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) registered a -2.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.94% in intraday trading to $10.74 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.23%, and it has moved by -16.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.39%. The short interest in Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) is 7.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Fields Ltd ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) shares have gone down -17.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.12% against 18.50.

While earnings are projected to return 2.03% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.90% per annum.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gold Fields Ltd ADR is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Gold Fields Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.44%, with the float percentage being 27.44%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.1 million shares (or 4.49% of all shares), a total value of $554.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $218.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 36.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $463.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.18 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $103.33 million.