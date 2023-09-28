Investing In Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -21.02% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the EDSA share is $2.81, that puts it down -353.23 from that peak though still a striking -20.97% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $13.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27040.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 48.60K shares over the past three months.

Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EDSA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) registered a -21.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -21.02% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.89%, and it has moved by -27.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.41%. The short interest in Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:EDSA) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.33, which implies an increase of 92.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, EDSA is trading at a discount of -1512.9% off the target high and -867.74% off the low.

Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Edesa Biotech Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) shares have gone down -37.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.10% against 12.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.82%. While earnings are projected to return 57.78% in 2023.

EDSA Dividends

Edesa Biotech Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Edesa Biotech Inc insiders own 18.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.91%, with the float percentage being 23.27%. Velan Capital Investment Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.28 million shares (or 6.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of CM Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86166.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39961.0, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $36364.0.