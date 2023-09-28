Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) On Wednesday – Up 6.67% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. The 52-week high for the HYMC share is $0.88, that puts it down -193.33 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $60.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) registered a -0.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.03% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.21%, and it has moved by -9.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.16%. The short interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is 10.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 97.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, HYMC is trading at a discount of -4233.33% off the target high and -4233.33% off the low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -413.87%. While earnings are projected to return 25.00% in 2023.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation insiders own 22.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.33%, with the float percentage being 21.02%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.27 million shares (or 3.60% of all shares), a total value of $2.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.67 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $0.69 million.