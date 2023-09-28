How Will Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Look After It Drops -7608.03% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares were 19.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -44.31% or -$1.09. The 52-week high for the FFIE share is $105.60, that puts it down -7608.03 from that peak though still a striking -78.83% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.45. The company’s market capitalization is $25.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.60 million shares over the past three months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) registered a -44.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -44.31% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -64.87%, and it has moved by -85.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.96%. The short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 4.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $800.00, which implies an increase of 99.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $800.00 and $800.00 respectively. As a result, FFIE is trading at a discount of -58294.16% off the target high and -58294.16% off the low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.10% this quarter and then jump 84.40% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 78.00% in 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.66 million.