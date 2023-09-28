How Will Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Look After It Drops -15.78% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s traded shares were 66.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. The 52-week high for the AMZN share is $145.86, that puts it down -15.78 from that peak though still a striking 35.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $81.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1292.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 63.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 53.18 million shares over the past three months.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.24. AMZN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 53 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 44 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.88%, and it has moved by -5.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.41%. The short interest in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 80.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $172.60, which implies an increase of 27.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $136.00 and $230.00 respectively. As a result, AMZN is trading at a discount of -82.57% off the target high and -7.95% off the low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amazon.com Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares have gone up 29.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 214.08% against 23.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 96.40% this quarter and then jump 2,000.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $133.6 billion as predicted by 36 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 35 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $157.37 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $127.1 billion and $149.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.10% and then jump by 5.50% in the coming quarter.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Amazon.com Inc. insiders own 9.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.53%, with the float percentage being 67.05%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5,439 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 725.91 million shares (or 7.04% of all shares), a total value of $94.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 610.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $79.63 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 272.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.46 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 212.53 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $27.71 billion.