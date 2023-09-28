How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Given A -103.95% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.40% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the UROY share is $3.18, that puts it down -4.61 from that peak though still a striking 40.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $305.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 794.80K shares over the past three months.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. UROY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) registered a 3.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.40% in intraday trading to $3.04 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.59%, and it has moved by 23.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.11%. The short interest in Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.42, which implies an increase of 43.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.63 and $6.20 respectively. As a result, UROY is trading at a discount of -103.95% off the target high and -52.3% off the low.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uranium Royalty Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) shares have gone up 45.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200.00% against -3.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.56%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Uranium Royalty Corp insiders own 17.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.76%, with the float percentage being 20.43%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.17 million shares (or 4.13% of all shares), a total value of $8.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.72 million shares, is of Sprott Inc.’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 4.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.69 million, or about 3.65% of the stock, which is worth about $7.37 million.