Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Declined -46.19% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 16.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.74% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the GNS share is $7.99, that puts it down -778.02 from that peak though still a striking 67.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $25.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.89 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) registered a 5.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.74% in intraday trading to $0.91 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.63%, and it has moved by -46.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.67%. The short interest in Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.07, which implies an increase of 82.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.15 respectively. As a result, GNS is trading at a discount of -465.93% off the target high and -449.45% off the low.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genius Group Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genius Group Ltd (GNS) shares have gone down -48.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.69% against 10.00.

While earnings are projected to return 78.09% in 2023.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders