fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO):The Stock Was Up 62.2 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s traded shares were 10.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.72% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the FUBO share is $4.73, that puts it down -86.22 from that peak though still a striking 62.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $743.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.39 million shares over the past three months.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.75. FUBO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) registered a 6.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.72% in intraday trading to $2.54 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.93%, and it has moved by 11.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.80%. The short interest in fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) is 48.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.60, which implies an increase of 29.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, FUBO is trading at a discount of -96.85% off the target high and -18.11% off the low.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that fuboTV Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. fuboTV Inc (FUBO) shares have gone up 144.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.23% against -20.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.00% this quarter and then jump 57.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $284.33 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $379.99 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $213.18 million and $319.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.40% and then jump by 19.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 62.56% in 2023.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

fuboTV Inc insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.55%, with the float percentage being 33.68%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.34 million shares (or 51.35% of all shares), a total value of $50.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 38.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $38.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of fuboTV Inc (FUBO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 19.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.7 million, or about 9.91% of the stock, which is worth about $10.99 million.