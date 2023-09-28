Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.43% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the FRGT share is $8.60, that puts it down -2224.32 from that peak though still a striking 24.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 769.73K shares over the past three months.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. FRGT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) registered a 17.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.43% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.38%, and it has moved by -13.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.27%. The short interest in Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) is 79630.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 95.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, FRGT is trading at a discount of -2332.43% off the target high and -2332.43% off the low.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Freight Technologies Inc insiders own 2.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.82%, with the float percentage being 4.94%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 58187.0 shares (or 0.60% of all shares), a total value of $40026.0 in shares.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 761.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $905.0 market value.