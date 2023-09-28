Following Its 52-Week Low, Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS)’S Share Price Fall -16.33% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -47.16%

During the recent session, Genasys Inc (NASDAQ:GNSS)’s traded shares were 0.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.63% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the GNSS share is $4.23, that puts it down -115.82 from that peak though still a striking -16.33% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.28. The company’s market capitalization is $72.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 75900.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 57.08K shares over the past three months.

Genasys Inc (NASDAQ:GNSS) trade information

Genasys Inc (GNSS) registered a -23.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.63% in intraday trading to $1.96 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.40%, and it has moved by -41.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.91%. The short interest in Genasys Inc (NASDAQ:GNSS) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

Genasys Inc (GNSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genasys Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genasys Inc (GNSS) shares have gone down -33.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -400.00% against -15.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -74.44%. While earnings are projected to return 29.55% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

GNSS Dividends

Genasys Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genasys Inc (NASDAQ:GNSS)’s Major holders

Genasys Inc insiders own 3.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.07%, with the float percentage being 57.84%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.35 million shares (or 11.70% of all shares), a total value of $11.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.46 million shares, is of Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 6.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genasys Inc (GNSS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $1.39 million.