Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Has Dropped -11.20% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s traded shares were 4.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.00. The 52-week high for the FEMY share is $1.79, that puts it down -61.26 from that peak though still a striking 77.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $16.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.60 million shares over the past three months.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. FEMY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 262.27%, and it has moved by 152.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.20%. The short interest in Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) is 80280.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.75, which implies an increase of 83.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, FEMY is trading at a discount of -981.08% off the target high and -350.45% off the low.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Femasys Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Femasys Inc (FEMY) shares have gone down -7.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.04% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.00% this quarter and then jump 8.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $560k by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $347k and $234k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.30% and then jump by 139.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 7.55% in 2023.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

Femasys Inc insiders own 14.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.95%, with the float percentage being 9.34%. CM Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.60% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Femasys Inc (FEMY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65438.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8823.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $4499.0.