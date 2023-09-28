EZGO’s -6.18% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s traded shares were 9.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.85% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the EZGO share is $2.77, that puts it down -1746.67 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $9.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.54 million shares over the past three months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) registered a -7.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.85% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.18%, and it has moved by -93.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.96%. The short interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) is 6.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

EZGO Technologies Ltd insiders own 9.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.10%, with the float percentage being 0.11%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 85800.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65070.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2944.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4327.0 market value.