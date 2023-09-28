Does Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) Still Look Attractive After A 478.71% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s traded shares were 4.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.07% or $3.11. The 52-week high for the SLNO share is $30.30, that puts it down -27.42 from that peak though still a striking 96.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $237.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 805.85K shares over the past three months.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SLNO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) registered a 15.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.07% in intraday trading to $23.78 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 478.71%, and it has moved by 342.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1290.94%. The short interest in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.67, which implies an increase of 36.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, SLNO is trading at a discount of -64.0% off the target high and -47.18% off the low.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Soleno Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) shares have gone up 938.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.47% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.60% this quarter and then jump 29.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.36%. While earnings are projected to return 13.82% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

Soleno Therapeutics Inc insiders own 10.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.36%, with the float percentage being 74.55%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.21 million shares (or 22.09% of all shares), a total value of $9.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 million shares, is of Carlyle Group Inc.’s that is approximately 12.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 49939.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17271.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $91018.0.