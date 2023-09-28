Does Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:SEEL) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s traded shares were 23.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.54% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SEEL share is $1.66, that puts it down -730.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $25.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.10 million shares over the past three months.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SEEL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) registered a 13.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.54% in intraday trading to $0.20 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.76%, and it has moved by -81.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.75%. The short interest in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) is 6.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.33, which implies an increase of 91.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, SEEL is trading at a discount of -1900.0% off the target high and -400.0% off the low.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 64.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.03%. While earnings are projected to return 37.00% in 2023.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Seelos Therapeutics Inc insiders own 2.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.36%, with the float percentage being 20.95%. Gendell, Jeffrey L. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.17 million shares (or 4.04% of all shares), a total value of $6.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $1.74 million.