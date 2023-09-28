Does Nanostring Technologies Inc’s (NASDAQ:NSTG) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.59% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the NSTG share is $13.97, that puts it down -663.39 from that peak though still a striking 23.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $87.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.43. NSTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) registered a 11.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.59% in intraday trading to $1.83 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.08%, and it has moved by -38.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.52%. The short interest in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) is 10.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.86, which implies an increase of 85.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, NSTG is trading at a discount of -1211.48% off the target high and -282.51% off the low.

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nanostring Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) shares have gone down -79.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.64% against 18.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.37%. While earnings are projected to return 18.20% in 2023.

NSTG Dividends

Nanostring Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

Nanostring Technologies Inc insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.61%, with the float percentage being 97.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.99 million shares (or 10.49% of all shares), a total value of $20.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.98 million shares, is of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s that is approximately 8.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $2.89 million.