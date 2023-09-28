Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Have Jumped 84.21% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 6.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.64% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CYBN share is $0.71, that puts it down -29.09 from that peak though still a striking 61.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $131.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.16 million shares over the past three months.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Cybin Inc (CYBN) registered a -5.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.64% in intraday trading to $0.55 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.59%, and it has moved by 73.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.11%. The short interest in Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) is 3.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.06 day(s) to cover.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cybin Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares have gone up 44.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.26% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -68.39%. While earnings are projected to return 15.64% in 2023.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc insiders own 21.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.32%, with the float percentage being 6.81%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 1.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of Simplify Asset Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cybin Inc (CYBN) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 2.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.