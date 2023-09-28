CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Is Up 21.43% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -84.71% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.65% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CXAI share is $21.00, that puts it down -1263.64 from that peak though still a striking 21.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $23.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 874.05K shares over the past three months.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

CXApp Inc (CXAI) registered a -0.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.65% in intraday trading to $1.54 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.15%, and it has moved by -67.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.63%. The short interest in CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 0.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

CXApp Inc insiders own 84.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.31%, with the float percentage being 93.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 2.74% of all shares), a total value of $2.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80000.0 shares, is of Clear Street LLC’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CXApp Inc (CXAI) shares are EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio owns about 31560.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28670.0, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.