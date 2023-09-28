Could Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s traded shares were 6.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.78% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the HUT share is $4.55, that puts it down -136.98 from that peak though still a striking 59.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $425.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.11 million shares over the past three months.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.33. HUT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) registered a 3.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.78% in intraday trading to $1.92 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.00%, and it has moved by -15.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.28%. The short interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is 19.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.70, which implies an increase of 28.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.60 and $2.75 respectively. As a result, HUT is trading at a discount of -43.23% off the target high and -35.42% off the low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hut 8 Mining Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) shares have gone up 19.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 17.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.00%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Hut 8 Mining Corp insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.61%, with the float percentage being 10.69%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.86 million shares (or 3.09% of all shares), a total value of $22.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.47 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 6.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.3 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $22.41 million.