Could Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.66% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the BLRX share is $2.53, that puts it down -32.46 from that peak though still a striking 71.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $117.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BLRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) registered a -7.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.66% in intraday trading to $1.91 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.46%, and it has moved by 43.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.61%. The short interest in Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 4.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 86.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, BLRX is trading at a discount of -999.48% off the target high and -266.49% off the low.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bioline Rx Ltd ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) shares have gone up 114.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -72.92% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.47 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.62%. While earnings are projected to return -103.23% in 2023.

BLRX Dividends

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.24%, with the float percentage being 5.24%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.34 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 32026.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50440.0 market value.