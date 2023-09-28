Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s traded shares were 6.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the COTY share is $13.46, that puts it down -22.25 from that peak though still a striking 43.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.19. The company’s market capitalization is $9.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.28 million shares over the past three months.

Coty Inc (COTY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.12. COTY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Coty Inc (COTY) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $11.01 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.27%, and it has moved by -4.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.50%. The short interest in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) is 23.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.42, which implies an increase of 17.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, COTY is trading at a discount of -45.32% off the target high and 0.09% off the low.

Coty Inc (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coty Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coty Inc (COTY) shares have gone down -7.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.21% against 4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.50% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.57 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.72 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -11.95% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.30% per annum.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Coty Inc is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Coty Inc insiders own 60.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.25%, with the float percentage being 88.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 437 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.77 million shares (or 5.22% of all shares), a total value of $494.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.04 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $386.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coty Inc (COTY) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 11.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $130.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.63 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $117.32 million.