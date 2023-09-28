Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) Are Up 18.52%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO)’s traded shares were 10.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. The 52-week high for the CANO share is $9.75, that puts it down -3511.11 from that peak though still a striking 18.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $78.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.28 million shares over the past three months.

Cano Health Inc (CANO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.11. CANO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Cano Health Inc (CANO) registered a 1.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.56% in intraday trading to $0.27 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.78%, and it has moved by -6.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.86%. The short interest in Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) is 32.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.81, which implies an increase of 66.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.25 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, CANO is trading at a discount of -640.74% off the target high and 7.41% off the low.

Cano Health Inc (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cano Health Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cano Health Inc (CANO) shares have gone down -75.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7,600.00% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.40% this quarter and then jump 75.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $763.48 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $727.6 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $665.03 million and $680.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.80% and then jump by 6.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -37.54% in 2023.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Cano Health Inc insiders own 22.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.88%, with the float percentage being 62.68%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.84 million shares (or 8.35% of all shares), a total value of $33.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.55 million shares, is of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cano Health Inc (CANO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.48 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $9.01 million.