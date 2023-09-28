Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) Given A -76.96% drop From High?

During the last session, Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares were 3.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.46% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GERN share is $3.84, that puts it down -76.96 from that peak though still a striking 10.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.85 million shares over the past three months.

Geron Corp. (GERN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. GERN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Geron Corp. (GERN) registered a 0.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.46% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.40%, and it has moved by -11.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.98%. The short interest in Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) is 40.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.83, which implies an increase of 55.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, GERN is trading at a discount of -176.5% off the target high and -84.33% off the low.

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Geron Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -71.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60k by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $90k and $103k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -33.30% and then drop by -41.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.28%. While earnings are projected to return -1.35% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corp. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.60%, with the float percentage being 64.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.98 million shares (or 6.87% of all shares), a total value of $115.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.54 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $101.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Geron Corp. (GERN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.33 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $27.54 million.