C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI)’s Stock Is Up 91.23% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI)’s traded shares were 7.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.34% or $0.79. The 52-week high for the AI share is $48.87, that puts it down -100.12 from that peak though still a striking 58.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.56 million shares over the past three months.

C3.ai Inc (AI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.21. AI has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) trade information

C3.ai Inc (AI) registered a 3.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.34% in intraday trading to $24.42 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.50%, and it has moved by -16.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.23%. The short interest in C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) is 39.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

C3.ai Inc (AI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that C3.ai Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. C3.ai Inc (AI) shares have gone up 0.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.38% against 6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -63.60% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.33 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.68 million by the end of Jan 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -62.57%. While earnings are projected to return -2.89% in 2023.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

C3.ai Inc insiders own 10.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.52%, with the float percentage being 53.07%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 398 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.82 million shares (or 8.56% of all shares), a total value of $357.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $180.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of C3.ai Inc (AI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $92.02 million.