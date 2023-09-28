Boom Or Bust: Where Does Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s traded shares were 153.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.19% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the AVTX share is $7.00, that puts it down -4017.65 from that peak though still a striking 52.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $3.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 198.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 45.82 million shares over the past three months.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) registered a 12.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.19% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 52.06%, and it has moved by 69.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.39%. The short interest in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) is 3.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avalo Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) shares have gone down -90.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.00% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -423.50% this quarter and then drop -21.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -80.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.08 million and $896k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.40% and then jump by 11.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 7.00% in 2023.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders

Avalo Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.76%, with the float percentage being 36.44%. VR Adviser, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.25 million shares (or 6.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.56 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42560.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 75094.0, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $7509.0.