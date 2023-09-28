Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS) Stock Jumped 5.04% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.35% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the BPTS share is $9.02, that puts it down -517.81 from that peak though still a striking 39.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $7.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

Biophytis ADR (BPTS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BPTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Biophytis ADR (BPTS) registered a 7.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.35% in intraday trading to $1.46 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.38%, and it has moved by 5.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.25%. The short interest in Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS) is 66390.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.80, which implies an increase of 97.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.10 and $139.50 respectively. As a result, BPTS is trading at a discount of -9454.79% off the target high and -180.82% off the low.

Biophytis ADR (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biophytis ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biophytis ADR (BPTS) shares have gone down -64.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 99.39% against 12.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.53%. While earnings are projected to return 78.64% in 2023.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders