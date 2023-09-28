Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s traded shares were 64.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 277.66% or $2.73. The 52-week high for the BNOX share is $10.90, that puts it down -193.01 from that peak though still a striking 75.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $30.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 246.38K shares over the past three months.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BNOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) registered a 277.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 277.66% in intraday trading to $3.72 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 273.87%, and it has moved by 108.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.68%. The short interest in Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 38.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, BNOX is trading at a discount of -61.29% off the target high and -61.29% off the low.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bionomics Ltd. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) shares have gone up 70.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.39% against 12.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $260k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $260k by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.16%. While earnings are projected to return 27.02% in 2023.

BNOX Dividends

Bionomics Ltd. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s Major holders