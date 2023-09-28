Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BXRX): With The Stock Up 47.37 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s traded shares were 113.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 89.40% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the BXRX share is $12.24, that puts it down -2047.37 from that peak though still a striking 47.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $5.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91920.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BXRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX) registered a 89.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 89.40% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 64.70%, and it has moved by 27.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.43%. The short interest in Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX) is 12990.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 97.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, BXRX is trading at a discount of -4110.53% off the target high and -4110.53% off the low.

Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baudax Bio Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX) shares have gone down -66.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 99.07% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 99.50% this quarter and then jump 99.00% in the quarter after that.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $238k and $310k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 98.04% in 2023.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Baudax Bio Inc insiders own 11.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.20%, with the float percentage being 23.99%. Creative Planning is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45001.0 shares (or 0.49% of all shares), a total value of $52651.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27342.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $31990.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 24900.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29133.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 919.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $482.0.