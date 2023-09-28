Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) Surged 35.24% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s traded shares were 3.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.33% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the AYTU share is $4.88, that puts it down -114.98 from that peak though still a striking 39.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $8.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33350.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 30.74K shares over the past three months.

Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. AYTU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) registered a 18.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.33% in intraday trading to $2.27 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.61%, and it has moved by 35.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.21%. The short interest in Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 54.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, AYTU is trading at a discount of -120.26% off the target high and -120.26% off the low.

Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 99.20% this quarter and then jump 91.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.97 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.56 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27.66 million and $26.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.80% and then jump by 0.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 72.18%. While earnings are projected to return 79.26% in 2023.

AYTU Dividends

Aytu BioPharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

Aytu BioPharma Inc insiders own 4.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.62%, with the float percentage being 50.08%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.09 million shares (or 28.75% of all shares), a total value of $1.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.47 million shares, is of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 12.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 23993.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56383.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9995.0, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $15992.0.