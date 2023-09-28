Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) Investing Potential Is $10.93

During the recent session, Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 58.18% or $4.02. The 52-week high for the AXLA share is $49.25, that puts it down -350.59 from that peak though still a striking 76.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.59. The company’s market capitalization is $32.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 836.58K shares over the past three months.

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Axcella Health Inc (AXLA) registered a 58.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 58.18% in intraday trading to $10.93 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.85%, and it has moved by -2.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.01%. The short interest in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.50, which implies an increase of 70.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.50 and $37.50 respectively. As a result, AXLA is trading at a discount of -243.09% off the target high and -243.09% off the low.

Axcella Health Inc (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Axcella Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axcella Health Inc (AXLA) shares have gone up 0.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.39% against 12.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.50%. While earnings are projected to return 87.25% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.41 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axcella Health Inc (AXLA) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 66454.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.