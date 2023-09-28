Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) Have Dropped -63.42% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.03% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the AUUD share is $1.75, that puts it down -400.0 from that peak though still a striking 11.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $7.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 57860.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 261.10K shares over the past three months.

Auddia Inc (AUUD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. AUUD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Auddia Inc (AUUD) registered a 9.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.03% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.06%, and it has moved by -2.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.53%. The short interest in Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 65.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, AUUD is trading at a discount of -185.71% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.39%. While earnings are projected to return -23.08% in 2023.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Auddia Inc insiders own 13.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.25%, with the float percentage being 6.10%. Ayrton Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.21% of all shares), a total value of $88261.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s that is approximately 0.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $67205.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Auddia Inc (AUUD) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56676.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39965.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $14655.0.