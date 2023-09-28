Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Could Post A 59.47% Or More Growth

During the recent session, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.14% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the APLD share is $11.62, that puts it down -85.92 from that peak though still a striking 76.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $599.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.96 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. APLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) registered a 3.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.14% in intraday trading to $6.25 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.19%, and it has moved by 1.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 261.27%. The short interest in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is 13.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.42, which implies an increase of 59.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, APLD is trading at a discount of -204.0% off the target high and -92.0% off the low.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Digital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares have gone up 199.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 148.98% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 124.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 558.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.37 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.28 million by the end of Nov 2023.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders