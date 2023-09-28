AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC): Is It Possible To Be Down -78.92% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s traded shares were 15.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.30% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the AMC share is $80.74, that puts it down -966.58 from that peak though still a striking 6.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.41 million shares over the past three months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. AMC has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) registered a -4.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.30% in intraday trading to $7.57 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.23%, and it has moved by -31.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.44%. The short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is 22.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.04, which implies an increase of 52.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.41 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, AMC is trading at a discount of -494.45% off the target high and 41.74% off the low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) shares have gone down -83.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.44% against 22.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.80% this quarter and then jump 75.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.17 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.14 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $961.09 million and $990.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.60% and then jump by 15.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.54%. While earnings are projected to return 65.17% in 2023.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $79.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $52.04 million.