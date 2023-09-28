AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) Have Dropped -89.66% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s traded shares were 13.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.08% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AGRI share is $1.68, that puts it down -1300.0 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $4.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 38.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.92 million shares over the past three months.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. AGRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) registered a 10.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.08% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.02%, and it has moved by 10.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.66%. The short interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) is 0.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 94.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, AGRI is trading at a discount of -1566.67% off the target high and -1566.67% off the low.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd insiders own 27.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.11%, with the float percentage being 9.83%. Ayrton Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 70922.0 shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $16078.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56000.0 shares, is of AMG National Trust Bank’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12695.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17646.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6881.0 market value.