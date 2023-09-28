After Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Surges -81.54% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s traded shares were 3.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the CX share is $8.46, that puts it down -27.99 from that peak though still a striking 51.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.20. The company’s market capitalization is $9.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.33 million shares over the past three months.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.73. CX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.84% in intraday trading to $6.61 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.87%, and it has moved by -21.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.37%. The short interest in Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) is 5.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.27, which implies an increase of 28.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.70 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, CX is trading at a discount of -81.54% off the target high and 13.77% off the low.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) shares have gone up 22.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 125.00% against 27.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.80% this quarter and then jump 250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.42 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.15 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.04 billion and $3.87 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.50% and then jump by 7.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.42%. While earnings are projected to return 100.34% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.60% per annum.

CX Dividends

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.17%, with the float percentage being 31.17%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 332 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 73.17 million shares (or 4.83% of all shares), a total value of $518.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $369.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 24.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $187.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.15 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $135.61 million.