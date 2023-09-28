A Stock You Ought To Watch Is TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ)

During the last session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s traded shares were 5.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.80% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the RNAZ share is $31.00, that puts it down -5154.24 from that peak though still a striking 15.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. RNAZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) registered a -14.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.80% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.83%, and it has moved by -64.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.14%. The short interest in TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 95.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, RNAZ is trading at a discount of -1933.9% off the target high and -1933.9% off the low.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TransCode Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) shares have gone down -90.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.07% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.90% this quarter and then jump 85.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 79.07% in 2023.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

TransCode Therapeutics Inc insiders own 29.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.59%, with the float percentage being 2.25%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 9.30% of all shares), a total value of $0.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13662.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $31422.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2629.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11041.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 851.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $3574.0.